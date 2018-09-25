Gardai are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been missing for over a week.

Appeal for information about teenage boy who has been missing for more than a week

Michael Mc Donagh (15) was last seen in the Newbridge area of Kildare on September 17.

He is described as approximately 5ft 10 in height with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit and black Nike runners.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045-440180 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors