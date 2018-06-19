Appeal for information about teenage boy who has been missing for four days
Gardai are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been missing for four days.
Jordan O'Driscoll was last seen at the Model Farm Road in Cork at approximately 1.30pm on June 15.
He is described as 5'4" in height, slim with short brown hair.
When last seen he was wearing a blue Helly Hansen Puffy Jacket, blue jeans and blue Nike trainers.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen Jordan or who may have any information about his whereabouts are urged to contact Togher Garda station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
