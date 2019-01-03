Gardai have renewed their appeal for information about a teenage boy who has been missing for almost two months.

Appeal for information about teenage boy missing since November

Ziheng Zheng (15) was last seen at 2pm on Granby Place, Dublin 1.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket.

He is described as being 5ft 5inches, slim build, black hair and brown eyes. Ziheng Zheng is known to frequent the Dublin city centre and Bray areas.

Any information on Ziheng Zheng's whereabouts is urged to contact Bray Street Garda Station at 01 6665300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors