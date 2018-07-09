Gardai are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been missing for more than two days.

Gardai are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been missing for more than two days.

Appeal for information about teenage boy (16) who has been missing for two days

Jordan O'Driscoll (16) was last seen in Tralee, Co Kerry at 11am on Saturday.

He is described as 5ft 3 in height, of slim build, with brown hair and has a piercing in his left ear.

When last seen Jordan was wearing a white shirt with black stripes, blue jeans and brown Timberland boots.

Gardaí are urging to anyone who may have information as to his whereabouts to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors