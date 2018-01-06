Appeal for information about teenage boy (14) missing since Tuesday
Gardai are appealing for help in their search for a teenager who has been missing since Tuesday.
Matthew Hegarty (14) was last seen leaving his family's home in Frankfield in Douglas, Co Cork at 6.45pm on January 2.
He is described 5ft 10’ in height, of slim build with green eyes and short brown hair.
When last seen he was wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, a black hooded top, dark framed spectacles and black runners.
Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact the Gardaí at Togher on 021-4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.
Online Editors