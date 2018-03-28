Appeal for information about murders of four people - including baby (16 months)

Police have renewed their appeal for information about a house fire in which four people died last month.

Police have renewed their appeal for information about a house fire in which four people died last month.

Denise Gosset - also known as Crystal - (45), Sabrina Gosset - who also went by the name Elektra - (19), Roman Gosset (16) and 16-month-old Morgana Quinn also lost their lives in the blaze at a house in the Molly Road area of Derrylin, Co Fermanagh on February 27.

Denise Gosset Photo: PSNI/Family handout

Detectives are renewing their appeal for anyone that may have been in the Molly Road area between midnight on February 26 and 7.20am on February 28. Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said today: “A 27-year-old has already appeared in court charged with four counts of murder and one count of arson.

“However, I am appealing to anyone who was in contact with Denise, Sabrina or Roman in the weeks leading up to their murders to get in touch with detectives.” He urged anyone with any information about their deaths to get in touch with the PSNI.

Sabrina Gosset Photo: PSNI/Family handout

“Any information, no matter how trivial it may seem, could prove to be vital to this investigation. “I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 179 27/02/18.

“Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime,” Det Insp McKenna said.

Roman Gosset Photo: PSNI/Family handout

Online Editors