GARDAI are appealing for information about a missing young woman who was last seen boarding a bus.

GARDAI are appealing for information about a missing young woman who was last seen boarding a bus.

Appeal for information about missing young woman last seen boarding bus

Deva Hodkinson (19) has been missing from Carrick On Suir in Co Tipperary since Monday.

She was last seen getting the 9.10am bus to Waterford from a bus stop at Parkside, Carrick on Suir.

Deva is described as being 5ft 7 inches in height with a thin build with light brown hair.

When last seen, Deva was wearing a dark pair of leggings, a T-shirt (colour not known) and a Denim Jacket. She also had a cream handbag with her.

Anyone with information on Deva's whereabouts are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors