GARDAI are appealing for information about a woman who has been missing for two days.

Appeal for information about missing woman

Teresa Lyne (62) has been missing from Limerick City since Saturday.

She is described as being 5'6", with black/grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Roxboro Road on 061 214 347.

