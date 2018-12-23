Appeal for information about missing woman

Gardai are appealing for information about a missing woman.

Paula Staunton (42) is missing from Mallow, Co Cork, and was last seen at 4pm on Saturday.

She is described as 5ft 4” tall and of slim build. When last seen she was wearing all black clothing.

A garda spokesman said that Paula has access to a 08C registered black Kia Rio hatchback car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mallow Garda Station 022-31450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors