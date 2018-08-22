Appeal for information about missing teenager

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Denzel Ntomo (18) has been missing from the Ballybrack area of Dublin since yesterday.

He is described as being approximately 5'10", with black hair, of stocky build with brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a red t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners, Denzel was also carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Gardai in Shankhill on 01 666 5900.

Online Editors