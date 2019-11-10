Appeal for information about missing teenage girl

GARDAI are appealing for information about a teenage girl who has been reported missing.

Katie Blake (17) has been missing from Callan, Co Kilkenny since yesterday.

She is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of thin build, with long black hair with pink streaks.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Katie is asked to contact Kilkenny Gardaí on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

