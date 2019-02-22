Appeal for information about missing teenage girl

Gardai are appealing for information about a missing teenage girl.

Gardai are appealing for information about a missing teenage girl.

Alannah Corrigan (16) was last seen in Dun Laoghaire on Thursday afternoon.

She is described as being 4’ 7’’, of slight build and with black hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black hooded top, green and black leggings and runners.

Anyone who has seen Alannah or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors