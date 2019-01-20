Appeal for information about missing teenage girl

GARDAI are appealing for help in finding a teenage girl who has been missing for three days.

GARDAI are appealing for help in finding a teenage girl who has been missing for three days.

Sarah Reilly (14) has been missing from her home in Woodpark, Ballinteer, Dublin 16 since January 17.

She is described as 5ft 5 inch, with long straight brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black and grey jeans and purple runners. She is known to frequent Dublin city centre.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600.

Online Editors