Appeal for information about missing teenage girl

Gardai are appealing for help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Cristina Ciurar (16) has been missing from her home in Belturbet, Co Cavan since yesterday.

She is described as approximately 5ft 8” in height with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen Cristina was wearing a cream skirt and a green jacket.

She is believed to be with her boyfriend, who has access to a red VW Golf car.

Gardai say it's possible they may be in Northern Ireland.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cavan Garda Station 049 - 4368800 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors