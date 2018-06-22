Appeal for information about missing teenage girl
Gardai are appealing for information about a teenage girl who has been missing for two days.
Diane Limsipson (16) was last seen at her home in Loughrea, Co Galway at around 12pm on June 20.
She is described at 4ft 8” in height, of thin build, with brown eyes and long black hair.
When last seen, Diane was wearing blue jeans.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Loughrea Gardaí on 091 842870 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
