Appeal for information about missing teenage boy

GARDAI are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been missing since Friday.

GARDAI are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been missing since Friday.

Eirdjon Gjidia (17) is missing from Templeogue, Dublin 6W.

He was last seen at around 9pm on Friday when he was walking on Glendown Lawn.

He is described as being approximately 5'9" in height, slim build, with short brown hair, green eyes and clean shaven. When last seen he was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue skinny jeans and runners.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 - 6666400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors