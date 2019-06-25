Appeal for information about missing teenage boy

GARDAI are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been reported missing.

Alaa Mohammed Al Naser (17) has been missing from his home in Kanturk, Co Cork since Sunday morning.

He is described as being 6ft in height, clean shaven, short dark gelled back hair, and has brown eyes.

He had a green rain jacket and black backpack with him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gardaí at Kanturk on (029) 20680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors