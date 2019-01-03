Gardai are appealing for information about a missing teenage boy.

Appeal for information about missing teenage boy

Leon Wilson (16) has been missing from his home in Dublin 1 since 12am on January 1.

He is described as 5' 7", slim build, with fair hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Leon was wearing a black tracksuit, khaki colour jacket and green runners.

Leon is known to frequent Dublin City Centre, Cork Street and the Teresa's Garden areas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gardaí in Store Street on 01-666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors