Appeal for information about missing teenage boy

GARDAI are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been reported missing.

Oskar Straczynska (17) was last seen leaving his home in Newbridge, Co Kildare at around 6pm yesterday.

He is described as 5"8' in height, with short brown hair and blue eyes. Oskar was wearing black pants and a red and white tracksuit top.

Anyone who may have seen Oskar or who may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

