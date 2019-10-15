Appeal for information about missing man

GARDAI are appealing for information about a young man who has been missing for two days.

Kaelam McKibbon (23) has been missing from his home in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork since Sunday.

Kaelam is described as being 5’8’’ in height, of slim build with dark hair, beard, and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Kaelam or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Cobh Garda Station on 021 4908530, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors