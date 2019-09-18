Appeal for information about missing man

Gardai are appealing for information about a man who has been missing for four days.

Gardai are appealing for information about a man who has been missing for four days.

Anthony Scullion (24) has been missing from the Coolock area of Dublin since Saturday.

He is described as being 5 foot 7 inches in height, slight build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing an all grey Adidas tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

