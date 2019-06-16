Appeal for information about missing man

GARDAI are appealing for information about a man who has been reported missing.

GARDAI are appealing for information about a man who has been reported missing.

Richard Adams (41) was last seen at 10.30am on Saturday at Palmerstown Park in Dublin.

He is described as 5ft 8 in height, slim build with fair hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, navy jacket and carrying a blue Superdry rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01-666 6700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors