Appeal for information about missing man
GARDAI are appealing for information about a man who has been reported missing.
Richard Adams (41) was last seen at 10.30am on Saturday at Palmerstown Park in Dublin.
He is described as 5ft 8 in height, slim build with fair hair and blue eyes.
When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, navy jacket and carrying a blue Superdry rucksack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01-666 6700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Online Editors