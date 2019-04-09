Appeal for information about missing man

GARDAI are appealing for information about a man who has been reported missing.

GARDAI are appealing for information about a man who has been reported missing.

Michael Hyland (47) was last seen when he left his apartment on Parnell Street in Limerick City at around 5am on Saturday morning.

He is described as being approximately 5’ 10’’ in height, of medium build, with brown eyes and brown hair.

When last seen Michael was wearing dark coloured jacket and beige chinos.

Anyone who has seen Michael or who can assist in locating him, is urged to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 -214340, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors