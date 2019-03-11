GARDAI are appealing for information about a missing teenage girl.

Appeal for information about missing girl (13) last seen boarding a bus

Chantelle Doyle (13) is missing from Mullingar and was last seen boarding a bus bound for Dublin on Thursday afternoon.

She is believed to frequent the Bray area also.

Chantelle is described as being 5’ 3’’ tall with long sandy brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a red hooded top, light blue jeans, black runners and a black jacket.

Anyone who has seen Chantelle or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

