Appeal for information about man who has been missing for over three weeks

Gardai are appealing for information about a man who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Rory Gahan (34) was last seen in Carlow Town on Tullow Street on December 27 last.

He is described as approximately 5ft 8” in height and of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a wooly wine cap, green hoodie, brown jacket with tracksuit leggings and hiking boots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 - 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors