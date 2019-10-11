GARDAI are appealing for information about a man who has been missing for two days.

GARDAI are appealing for information about a man who has been missing for two days.

Appeal for information about man missing for two days

Tadgh O'Riordan (69) has been missing from Greenane, Kanturk, Co Cork since Wednesday.

Tadgh is described as being 5'7 inches in height and of medium build and he has blue eyes and wears brown glasses with round frames.

He was last seen wearing a tan/brown jacket, navy/blue jumper with a white shirt, navy chino type pants and black shoes. He was also carrying a walking stick.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Kanturk Garda Station on 029 20680 or The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors