GARDAI are appealing for information about a young man who has been missing for almost a week.

Appeal for information about man missing for six days

Artur Sumuk has been missing from the Dublin 8 are since September 10.

He is described as being 6 foot in height, medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing black jeans, black Nike trainers, grey hoody and travelling on his e-bike.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors