Gardai are appealing for information about a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Appeal for information about man missing for more than two weeks

Sean Moore (30) has been missing from the Carrickmines area of Dublin since August 8 last.

He is described as being 5'8", with light brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes.

When last seen Sean was wearing a green tracksuit and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Gardai in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000.

Online Editors