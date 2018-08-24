Appeal for information about man missing for more than two weeks
Gardai are appealing for information about a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Sean Moore (30) has been missing from the Carrickmines area of Dublin since August 8 last.
He is described as being 5'8", with light brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes.
When last seen Sean was wearing a green tracksuit and a blue jacket.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Gardai in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000.
