News Irish News

Friday 24 August 2018

Appeal for information about man missing for more than two weeks

Sean Moore has been missing since August 8
Sean Moore has been missing since August 8
Kathy Armstrong

Kathy Armstrong

Gardai are appealing for information about a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Sean Moore (30) has been missing from the Carrickmines area of Dublin since August 8 last.

He is described as being 5'8", with light brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes.

When last seen Sean was wearing a green tracksuit and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Gardai in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News