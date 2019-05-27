GARDAI are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been missing since Friday.

Appeal for information about boy missing since Friday

Eric McLoughlin (16), from Limerick City, was last seen at around 9am on May 24.

He is described as being approximately 5'7 and having Fair/Brown hair with blue eyes. His hair is short and shaved at the sides.

He is of slim build and when last seen he was wearing Wine Nike Tracksuit Ends, a Black/Grey North Face jacket and Nike Runners.

Anyone with information on Eric’s whereabouts are urged to contact Gardaí in Mitchelstown Garda Station on 02584833.

