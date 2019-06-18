Appeal for help naming 'mischievous' new garda dog

THE public are being asked to help name the newest garda dog.

Gardai have shared photos of their adorable recruit on social media and revealed the dog is a cocker spaniel, who is eleven weeks old and has started training.

They noted that he is settling in well but that they are still deciding what to christen the pup.

They wrote on the Garda Info Twitter account on Monday night: "Our latest recruit in the Garda Dog Unit is a full cocker spaniel aged 11 wks, mischievous and likes the rough and tumble with Elsa (Lab) & Bailey.

"He has started his training to qualify as a specialist detection dog with GDU. He remains nameless but we are open to suggestions."

Our latest recruit in the Garda Dog Unit is a full cocker spaniel aged 11 wks, mischievious and likes the rough and tumble with Elsa (Lab) & Bailey . He has started his training to qualify as a specialist detection dog with GDU. He remains nameless but we are open to suggestions pic.twitter.com/2ouM8ukxvp — Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 17, 2019

Some suggestions so far have been "Doggy McDogface", "Chase" and "Sherlock Bones."

