Appeal for help in tracing hit-and-run driver 25 years after teenager was knocked down and killed

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information about the hit-and-run death of teenager Paraic Coffey 25 years ago.

The 18-year-old was fatally injured at Eightyeight Acres, Athboy, Co Meath, in 1996. The driver of the car that hit the young man has never been traced.

However gardaí are continuing to work with the Coffey family to solve the case.

Shortly after 3am on Sunday, June 9, 1996, Paraic was struck by a vehicle as he made his way home from Buck Mulligan’s nightclub in the Darnley Lodge Hotel in Athboy town.

He was walking along the Athboy to Dunderry Road when the incident occurred and the vehicle which hit him failed to remain at the scene.

Paraic was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information to make contact with them in an effort to bring this case to conclusion.

They believe there are people with information who, for whatever reason, have not previously come forward.

They say that many of those who were living in the locality and who would have known Paraic were teenagers and young adults at the time of the incident.

They are appealing to those who may have information, and who may now have families of their own, to consider the unbearable loss and the overwhelming search for answers that the Coffey family have held onto for 25 years.

Gardaí say the nature of the incident would have led to the vehicle involved being damaged. They are urging anyone who remembers a friend or family member who had unexplained damage to their car, or to anyone who was asked to carry out repairs on a vehicle in suspicious circumstances, to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing directly to the person or persons who were involved in the incident. They say it is not too late to come forward and explain what happened, and to provide closure for themselves and for the Coffey family.

Anyone with any information should contact the incident room in Kells garda station on 046 928 0820, or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.