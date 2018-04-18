Appeal for help in finding boy (14) missing for nearly a week
Gardai are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been missing for almost a week.
Jamie Walsh (14) was last seen in the Clondalkin area of Dublin last Thursday, April 12.
He is described as being 5’ 4’’ tall, of slight build and with short brown hair.
When last seen he was wearing a tracksuit with a black jacket and black and white runners.
He is known to frequent the Tallaght and Clondalkin areas of Dublin.
Anyone who has seen Jamie or who can help to find him is urged to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors