A young man (19) has been left in a serious condition after a one-punch attack in Co Kildare.

Appeal after teen (19) left in serious condition following one-punch attack

The incident occurred at around 1.20am on Wednesday morning on December 27 in Rathangan village.

According to gardaí a man was getting into a taxi when he was assaulted by another man and the force of the punch caused him to fall backwards and hit the roadway. He was taken by Ambulance to Naas General Hospital, where he is described as being in a serious condition.

A woman who was also assaulted was left with minor injuries following the incident. A forensic examination of the scene was carried out.

No arrests have yet been made and gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who was in Main Street area between 1am and 2am December 27 to come forward or to any person/taxi drivers who may have dash cams fitted to their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Kildare 045-527730, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors