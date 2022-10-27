Apartment owners demand redress scheme after €68,500 bills to fix fire safety defects

Sam Doran (centre) with other members of the Not Our Fault campaign at the Crescent development in Dublin's Park West. Photo: Mark Condren

Apartment owners faced with massive bills to remedy fire safety defects have vowed to defy demands to pay up or face eviction.

Owners of apartments in The Crescent development at Park West in Dublin say they cannot afford the €68,500 they have been told it will cost to fix each of their homes.

They are calling on the Government to put in place a redress scheme similar to that offered to homeowners affected by pyrite and mica.

Sam Doran, who owns one of the 232 affected apartments in The Crescent, said the stress on residents was enormous.

“Even if you had the money and said you’d pay it, some of the works needed are communal so either everyone pays or it can’t be done,” he said.

“But people don’t have that money. They have mortgages and they’re in negative equity.

“I was practically the first in here in 2003 when these were built and I got my one-bedroom apartment at the cheapest price of €179,000.

“If my wife and I tried to sell it in the morning, we’d be lucky to get €100,000 for it.”

The problems with the fire safety features were raised by the development’s management company, Keenan Property Management (KPM).

Gaps in plasterboard, inadequate fire doors and lack of fire breaks in ducting for cables and ventilation were all cited as safety hazards that could potentially lead to an evacuation order.

Mr Doran said residents of The Crescent took out a loan at a cost of €600,000 to install a new fire alarm system and that they had no immediate safety fears.

“We accept the other work has to be done but we’re told we have to start paying off the €68,500 straight away and pay it off in five years. That’s almost €300 a week,” he said.

“If not, we’re told the fire officer might say we have to leave, or that our insurance won’t be renewed and then our mortgage contracts will be invalidated.

“We’re saying they need to back off until the Government puts some scheme in place for us, but also we’re saying to Government that we need that scheme quickly.”

KPM was asked for a spokesperson and was sent queries but did not respond.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, who is running a Not Our Fault redress campaign on behalf of The Crescent and other homeowners in similar situations, said the pressure must be kept on Government to respond.

“There needs to be a 100pc redress scheme and then the State should pursue the builders who were responsible,” Mr Murphy said.

“That is the only just solution and the only workable solution.”

A Government working group reported last July that 100,000 apartments and duplexes nationwide were likely to have similar defects.

The Department of Housing said an inter-departmental and agency group had been set up with a view to bringing forward specific proposals on the issue to Government by the end the year.

The group held its first meeting on October 18.

“The minister has also written to Insurance Ireland inviting them to a meeting to discuss this matter,” the department said.

“The Government is committed to helping affected homeowners.”

However, given that the overall potential scale and estimated cost of fixing the problem is so considerable, the working group recognised it will take many years to address all of the buildings affected, and resources and works will therefore need to be prioritised.

The Not Our Fault campaign is holding a meeting for all similarly affected residents groups in the Plaza Hotel, Tallaght, on November 19.