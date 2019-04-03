'Anyone lost their dog?' - Irish Rail search for pet owner after dog takes lonely train journey

A brave and curious dog managed to make his way onto a train from Sallins, Co Kildare to Dublin’s Heuston Station early this morning.

He was found as he disembarked the busy 8.46 Sallins to Dublin commuter train alone by a member of the public.

Irish Rail sent out a tweet asking anyone if they knew who owned the little black and tan male dog. Photo: Irish Rail

Irish Rail sent out a tweet asking anyone if they knew who owned the little black and tan male dog.

They tweeted: “Anyone lost their dog? We have this little fella in Heuston. He was found on the 8.46 Sallins to Houston. Help us find his owner.”

They later tweeted: “Our lost dog is sleeping soundly in Heuston right now but we’re still hoping to reunite him with his owner.”

Scores of people took to social media to try to help and with offers to reohme the dog if its owner is not found.

One tweeted saying, “microchip in your pet can be scanned by a vet or animal welfare person such as a dog warden, dog pound operator guard of other other trained individual. It might be an idea if no one claims.”

Another added: “I would happily re-home if owner is not found.”

An Irish Rail spokesperson said: “As far as we know the dog was on the train alone and was found after disembarking the train. by a member of the public.

“He was brought to the information by this eagle eyed person. The little dog is being well looked after by two members of staff, one of whom works in a voluntary capacity with an animal rescue centre.

“We are currently getting someone to see if he is microchipped but would love to re-unite him with his owner as soon as possible. He hasn’t been given a nickname by us yet. The little dog is really feeling, ‘the love’ by members of the public on social media who really want to help us.”

Online Editors