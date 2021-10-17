| 15.9°C Dublin

Anti-vax group’s threat forces Northern Ireland politicians into security review

Security review underway following the fatal stabbing of an MP last week

SDLP deputy leader Nicola Mallon

SDLP deputy leader Nicola Mallon

Senior politicians, including Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon, are having to review their security arrangements after being targeted by Covid-19 conspiracy theorists, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is investigating intimidating behaviour by a group who delivered a “letter of liability” to the SDLP MLA’s office in North Belfast last week accusing her of harming children by endorsing the coronavirus vaccine.

Ms Mallon has been given 14 days to “withdraw” all pandemic-related restrictions and stop the vaccination or face “litigation”.

