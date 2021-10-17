Anti-vax group’s threat forces Northern Ireland politicians into security review

Senior politicians, including Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon, are having to review their security arrangements after being targeted by Covid-19 conspiracy theorists, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is investigating intimidating behaviour by a group who delivered a “letter of liability” to the SDLP MLA’s office in North Belfast last week accusing her of harming children by endorsing the coronavirus vaccine.

Ms Mallon has been given 14 days to “withdraw” all pandemic-related restrictions and stop the vaccination or face “litigation”.

“It’s very upsetting, it’s a very frightening experience, particularly for my staff. It makes me anxious,” she said.

Four people visited Ms Mallon’s office, with one woman filming her staff and insisting on leaving paperwork that put her on “notice of liability for harm and death”.

“We are now reviewing our security arrangements,” confirmed Ms Mallon.

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has also been threatened with arrest by one group for “genocide” while DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew have been accused of an “indictable crime”.

In an email, the politicians have been told claims will be made against them if they are found to be responsible for “contributory manslaughter” should death occur from the vaccine.

Mr Eastwood, who has raised the issue with police on behalf of his SDLP colleagues, received a letter which read: “We have prima facie evidence linking you to the facilitating of this mass genocide.”

“I think there are sinister elements to the movement and that concerns me,” said Mr Eastwood, who was commenting 24 hours after Conservative MP Sir David Amess was murdered as he held a constituency surgery in Essex.

Dr Anne McCloskey, the suspended Derry GP who is a close ally of one of Ireland’s most prolific Covid deniers Dolores Cahill, is behind a letter targeting SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

Ms McCloskey, who could not be reached for comment yesterday, warns failure to comply to the notice could result in a “criminal prosecution”.

“Absurdly, it holds me ‘personally liable’ for ‘supporting crimes against humanity’,” Ms McLaughlin said.

Ms McLaughlin believes anti-vaccination “propaganda” is why some people are refusing to take the vaccine.

“This is a very serious public health concern which will have contributed to the number of people who have fallen seriously ill and died from Covid,” she said.

A spokesman for the Executive Office said it does not comment on security matters relating to its ministers.