Another school reports disruption of online classes - this time by their own pupils

Another school has reported to parents that a number of online classes were disrupted - by their own pupils.

The principal of the south Dublin co-educational school sent an email today advising that a minority of students “have been disrespectful to staff, disrupted live lessons by shouting out inappropriately, changed their names to inappropriate ones and dropped their video so as to annotate the screen disrespectfully”.

He added: “This behaviour is completely inappropriate and is disrupting the education that we are trying to provide as well as affecting the wellbeing of staff and students alike.

“As a response, staff are upskilling and reassessing their approach to lesson planning and delivery. We are acting to ensure this behaviour is not repeated.”

The email also referred to “a small number of more serious class disruptions” where it states “all appropriate actions have been taken and the relevant authorities have been reported to, by the college, to ensure they won’t happen again.” It did not provide any information about the nature of the “more serious class disruptions” or the “relevant authorities” to which the school has reported the matter.

The principal noted that students not involved in the disruptive online behaviour had been “very concerned by letting us know that they totally disagree with this behaviour. “

The email asked students to behave respectfully with all members of staff at all times and not to share codes that allow access to an online event on the Zoom video conferencing platform with anyone.

The principal also added that “unless otherwise informed, the camera must be turned on with the full name and their live image on the screen.”

Parents have been asked to discuss the matter with their son or daughter.

Online Editors