Another fine mess: civil servants under fire as Tony Holohan quits public service

Chief Medical Officer to retire but fallout from job debacle will focus on role played by civil servants, reports Hugh O’Connell

Hugh O'Connell

Last Wednesday morning Stephen Donnelly said he fully supported Tony Holohan’s move to an academic post at Trinity College Dublin. “Tony was looking for a new challenge, he wanted to stay in public service, I think we’re very lucky,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Defending the revelation in the Irish Independent a day earlier that the move would, in fact, be a secondment with the Department of Health continuing to pay Holohan’s €187,000 salary, Donnelly argued “it’s all public money”. The outgoing CMO, he said, was not getting paid any more money than he was already on. “Ultimately the winners out of this are, you know, the State,” he added.

