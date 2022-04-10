Another fine mess: civil servants under fire as Tony Holohan quits public service

Last Wednesday morning Stephen Donnelly said he fully supported Tony Holohan’s move to an academic post at Trinity College Dublin. “Tony was looking for a new challenge, he wanted to stay in public service, I think we’re very lucky,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Defending the revelation in the Irish Independent a day earlier that the move would, in fact, be a secondment with the Department of Health continuing to pay Holohan’s €187,000 salary, Donnelly argued “it’s all public money”. The outgoing CMO, he said, was not getting paid any more money than he was already on. “Ultimately the winners out of this are, you know, the State,” he added.

Later that day Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath was more circumspect, saying the arrangement — an open-ended secondment — was “unusual” and he was seeking further details.

The Department of Public Expenditure has put a series of questions to the Department of Health regarding the funding of the role, having been effectively left in the dark about it. By the following day, Thursday, Donnelly had requested a detailed briefing on all the facts surrounding Holohan’s move to Trinity amid rising political concern about the arrangement.

On Friday, in Helsinki, Micheál Martin told travelling Irish journalists that the appointment should be paused and reassessed pending a report by Robert Watt, the Department of Health secretary-general who was responsible for signing off on the secondment.

Back in Dublin, the Tánaiste was typically blunt. “Nobody in government was happy about this because even though we were not involved in any way these things do reflect on us because we’re the politicians in charge,” Leo Varadkar told reporters at an event.

This was quite the turnaround from Health Minister Donnelly’s initial defence of Holohan’s move to Trinity just 48 hours earlier.

Then yesterday at 3pm Holohan dropped the bombshell.

“I have decided not to proceed with my secondment as professor of public health leadership and strategy, Trinity College Dublin. I intend to retire as CMO with effect from July 1 to allow the Department of Health sufficient time to advance the process of appointing my successor,” he said in a statement issued by the Department of Health.

“I do not wish to see the controversy of the last few days continuing. In particular, I wish to avoid any further unnecessary distraction that this has caused to our senior politicians and civil servants.”

Holohan went on to say his strong belief was there was a “significant opportunity to work with the university sector to develop much needed public health capacity and leadership for the future” — a more-than-subtle hint that a significant opportunity to learn important lessons from the Covid crisis has been lost by what has happened in recent days.

The decision by the Taoiseach to announce the pausing of the appointment along with the negative reaction from members of the Cabinet (except for Donnelly) in recent days left Holohan upset and disappointed by the lack of support for his position, the Sunday Independent understands. “Tony feels ultimately that the political system did not support him,” a well-placed source said yesterday.

In his statement Holohan said he “looked forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise outside of the public service”. The private sector beckons, perhaps, although one person who knows him well said they understood that Holohan has nothing lined up.

He had up until the Taoiseach’s comments on Friday showed no signs of caving to the mounting political pressure, this person said.

However, Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart, a member of the Oireachtas Health Committee which Holohan met privately on Thursday morning primarily to brief on Covid-19, said that at the meeting Holohan hinted that there had been interest in his services from the private sector.

“In response to that I said the secondment was a good thing and keeps him as a public servant which it seemed clear to me was where he wanted to be. This is the worst possible outcome from the State’s perspective and the perspective of public health in Ireland,” Lahart said last night.

The fallout from Holohan’s decision to retire instead of taking up the academic post is likely to be significant for the Government, but in particular Stephen Donnelly and Robert Watt, who some senior politicians privately feel should bear responsibility for what is being increasingly described as a “flawed process”.

One Cabinet source said Watt’s experience in the public service should have avoided this entire controversy. “Transparency generally protects you, not the reverse,” they said. A second Cabinet source said: “We expended a lot of political capital on his [Watt’s €297,000-a-year] salary, the reason we had to pay this man a lot more was because he is the best in the business. So if we’re going to pay all this money he shouldn’t be causing us problems.”

In his defence, Watt and his allies might reasonably point to a political frenzy that has now resulted in the loss of a senior public servant who consistently outpolled politicians in the popularity stakes and who steered the State through the pandemic better than most other countries, according to many objective metrics.

Last night, Department of Health sources acknowledged the initial announcement around Holohan’s departure had been badly communicated as it had not disclosed details around his likely salary arrangements.

It is likely, according to one well-placed source, that Holohan’s public service salary, which he was entitled to retain until retirement, would have been paid for out of research funding that would have been provided to Trinity by the likes of the Health Research Board or Science Foundation Ireland. So it would have come from the Exchequer though not directly from the Department of Health.

Another Health source said that negotiations were ongoing with Trinity around the salary, although the university’s position was that it had already been agreed that it would not fund any part of Holohan’s pay, as it cannot afford to. Of Trinity’s 94 professors around 25 are funded by outside organisations, often these are charities or foundations.

All this is, to pardon the pun, academic now with Holohan announcing his retirement and hinting at plans to enter the lucrative private sector. Prior to his announcement yesterday, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath had already instructed his officials to pause the recruitment process for a new chief medical officer on foot of the controversy in recent days.

Now that process takes on an even greater importance. While some might expect the deputy chief medical Ronan Glynn will be in pole position to step up permanently — having been acting CMO twice during the pandemic emergency — there is a growing speculation he may depart for the private sector shortly.

In the short-term, however, the events of recent days have now become a fresh political crisis for the Coalition.

Last night, Sinn Féin made clear their focus will be on calling Donnelly and Watt to account. “Many questions around this controversy remain unanswered. The secretary-general and the Minister for Health must be upfront and transparent about how these circumstances came about,” the party’s health spokesperson David Cullinane said.

“I am concerned that this appointment process follows on the heels of many other recent scandals regarding the appointment of figures to senior, publicly funded positions. It is vital that people can have confidence that there is transparency and due process around how public money is spent. This cannot be allowed to continue.”

On Friday, Sinn Féin’s finance and public expenditure spokespersons Pearse Doherty and Máiread Farrell, respectively, wrote to the Oireachtas Finance Committee asking for it to call in Michael McGrath to discuss the matter.

Independent TD Michael McNamara wants the outgoing Department of the Taoiseach secretary-general Martin Fraser to appear before the same committee to account for what he knew and when about this ill-fated secondment.

Watt is due to submit a report to the Taoiseach and Donnelly tomorrow on this whole sorry affair.

But that is unlikely to be the end of the controversy, nor is it likely to quell the mounting pressure both on him and the Health Minister as Holohan prepares to leave the stage for good in less than three months’ time.

“Another fine mess,” said one Government figure last night.