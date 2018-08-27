'Another chapter in life' - Pete Taylor and partner move overseas after 'turbulent summer'
PETE Taylor and his partner Karen Brown have left Ireland after a "turbulent summer", during which he was injured and another man died during a shooting at his boxing club.
Ms Brown said that the couple are moving overseas and plan to "seize" new opportunities.
Taylor, father of Olympic gold medallist Katie, was wounded in the arm and chest during the early-morning incident at Bray Boxing Club on June 5.
His friend Bobby Messett (50) was killed by the lone gunman, a third man, Ian Britton, was shot in the legs.
Ms Brown announced their fresh start as she shared a photo on her Instagram account of the couple at Dublin Airport, it is understood that they are relocating to the UK.
Reflecting on their decision, she wrote: "After a turbulent summer, we embark on a different journey to a final destination that we will call home.
"Just another chapter in life, beaming with opportunities which we will seize.
"'The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.' Socrates."
Taylor has previously praised his long-term partner for aiding his recovery.
He said in a social media post earlier this month: "The biggest credit for my recovery to date is my personal ‘nurse’ Karen, for never letting me down, helping me more than she knows and for being a pillar of support," he wrote.
He has also spoken about how his life changed after the shooting.
Speaking to the Sunday Independent, Taylor said: "People are afraid and I understand that.
"You’re like a bad disease to everybody. But they’re afraid because of what they’re reading and the slant being put on it. And what nobody’s saying is I only got shot because I ran at the gunman.
"The guards will tell you that."
