Andrew McGinley says he plans to divorce wife who killed his three children

Deirdre Morley and Andrew McGinley with their three children (Family handout)

Andrew McGinley has said he has decided to divorce his wife who killed his three children.

Andrew, whose children Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3), died at their mother Deirdre’s hand on January 24, 2020, said he is moving forward with the divorce but fears that that he may have to sell the family home in the process.

Deirdre is currently in Dublin’s Central Mental Hospital after she was found not guilty of the children’s murders by reason of insanity.

She has refused to speak with her husband despite him contacting her.

Mr McGinley told Independent.ie he has reached a point where he would like to “move forward” with a divorce.

However he has concerns that it will add to heartache already experienced by the families.

“If Deirdre contests it then I will have to sell the house. It will be another colossal blow that I’ll have to try to cope with,” he said.

In January, Andrew filed proceedings in the High Court against the HSE, the Governors of St. Patrick’s Hospital and a named clinical psychologist.

Andrew previously said he has taken the legal action after being frustrated in his efforts to get the answers about his wife’s treatment, prior to the killings, from the HSE.

“I just want the truth of what happened to come out,” he said.

The development came a day after it was revealed that Andrew’s wife Deirdre Morley had issued separate legal proceedings in the High Court against the same named defendants.

Both parents’ cases relate to the medical treatment Deirdre received in the lead up to the deaths of the children.

Speaking to the Star this week, Andrew said it would hurt to leave the house as it is full of memories of his children.

However, he added that as his wife could be released back into society in a few years and the two have a joint mortgage, he may owe her half.

“If she’s looking for half the house then I’ll have to sell the house. I won’t have a choice. I can’t afford to buy her out," he said.

"I’ll have to make my peace with it. Hopefully I’ll have time to do that."

But he says if the situation were reversed, he would give the house over to Deirdre without contest.

“I know I would if the shoe was on the other foot, I would. I’d be going: there’s the keys.”

Andrew has been coming to terms with the relationship he once had with Deirdre, but says after what happened, everything has changed.

“It’s difficult because as I said I loved her up until the 24th.

“But one thing that sticks in my mind is what came out in the court case, which was Conor’s last words.

“So a lot of the time now when I think of Dee, I think of Conor’s last moments and his last words and that’s one thing I wish I didn’t know,” he said.

The heart-breaking last words that Andrew referred to were heard during Ms Morley’s trial last year - when it emerged that he said “Stop Mammy. What are you doing?” as she placed a bag on his head.

During her two-day trial, two psychiatrists testified that Ms Morley, who specialised in renal care at Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin, was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the three killings and fulfilled the criteria for the special verdict.

The two consultant forensic psychiatrists called as expert witnesses were both in agreement that the accused was unable to appreciate what she had done was morally wrong and was unable to refrain from her actions.

Ms Morley’s trial at the Central Criminal Court was described by the State as “a desperately sad case”.

The trial heard Ms Morley had suffered from mental health difficulties for several years. She had a long history of depression and her condition escalated to delusion and psychosis by the time she killed the children.

However, she hid the severity of her condition from those closest to her.

Andrew has sought an inquiry into her care and diagnosis prior to the children’s deaths.

Meanwhile Andrew has just completed his first book - a children’s tale based on a character created by his sons Darragh and Conor.

“These are the projects that are keeping me going. I have finished my book which is based on a character that Conor and Darragh created named Prestin.

“I’m hoping to submit that to publishers and I’ve someone helping me with a synopsis and the illustrator is Caoimhe Hennessy.”

He is also busy with his charity, As Darragh Did, and his Snowman for Carla competition which is also running until September.