Andrea Corr opens up on her love life: ‘I asked Brett what took him so long to make his move’

In the age of social media, most celebrities are not shy about flaunting their love life. But not Andrea Corr, who has always been very low key about her relationship with husband Brett Desmond.

The couple are rarely pictured together, the Corrs singer once telling journalists: “My perception of him is private.”

But today she opens up about the lessons in love she has learned after their 15 years together.

She describes how they first met.

“I was often in rooms with Brett, but I didn’t see him and he didn’t see me. We glanced in each other’s direction, but didn’t do anything about it.

“It’s funny now, when we look back. It’s strange to think you had no idea that this was the person you were going to marry and have children with.”

They began dating in 2007 and were together a year when Andrea asked Brett why it took him so long to make his move. “I said: ‘Did you not find me attractive?’

“Brett said: ‘Of course I did. I thought you were beautiful, but I also thought you were off in the corner writing poetry about death.’ That’s truer than he knows,” Andrea says with a smile.

Married in a star-studded ceremony in Co Clare in 2009, she says now she has learned the importance of respecting a person’s individuality when keeping love alive.

“Familiarity is wonderful and all, but it’s important to remember the stranger that each of you once were.

“You get glimpses of it when you see your partner talking to other people. That’s when you suddenly see them like you saw them all those years ago. It gives you a little jolt.

“Remembering the stranger keeps the respect.” Laughter also helps in marriage, she adds.​

Brett, a stockbroker and successful businessman, is the son of billionaire financier Dermot Desmond. Did it help that she was a financial success in her own right before the pair met?

“I appreciate financial independence, so that’s never been a factor. It’s not like it was years ago, when women didn’t even have a chequebook. When it’s not an equal playing field, that can be difficult as a marriage goes on.”

The Dundalk-born singer was speaking as she launched her latest record The Christmas Album, featuring orchestral renditions of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and O Holy Night.

It is a difficult time of year for Andrea, who lost one of her closest friends shortly after Christmas 2020 — a 40-year-old mother-of-three who died suddenly. She had been enjoying post-Christmas festivities with loved ones in Barbados when she complained of feeling unwell.

Andrea is reluctant to discuss any more, describing it as a “terrible” shock. She becomes emotional when trying to express her feelings.

“When an older person dies, that’s one thing. We all know we’re going to die. But a younger person dying is hard to come to terms with.”

She says the pain of losing her own parents helped her to know how best to be there for others in times of grief.

“I want to recognise that part of Christmas, rather than pretend it’s all jolly. It’s not all jolly. I want to recognise that we are missing the people we love and there is a reason that it hurts, because we loved them.”

She says she gets comfort from the annual ‘Light Up a Life’ ceremony for Our Lady’s Hospice in Dublin’s Harold’s Cross, which takes place today. It has helped her to deal with her own grief over the years.

“Everybody is visited by these spirits at Christmas, of the loves we have lost, and that’s what I find the most beautiful about that ceremony.

“Everyone holds up their light to those who are missing, I get chills at the thought of that recognition.”​

Andrea Corr’s ‘The Christmas Album’ is available now