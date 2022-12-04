| 5.9°C Dublin

Andrea Corr opens up on her love life: ‘I asked Brett what took him so long to make his move’

The singer talks about respect, love and her financial independence as she releases a Christmas album

Andrea Corr has a Christmas album out. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Andrea Corr has a Christmas album out. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

In the age of social media, most celebrities are not shy about flaunting their love life. But not Andrea Corr, who has always been very low key about her relationship with husband Brett Desmond.

The couple are rarely pictured together, the Corrs singer once telling journalists: “My perception of him is private.”

