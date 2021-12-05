Andrea Corr: ‘I chased a Rolling Stone to raise money for my favourite charity’

Andrea Corr has admitted she ‘stalked’ Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood to join her in a duet on their new release, Blue Christmas.

She also said that when they did get to talk long-distance about the project, she felt so guilty about pursuing him that she did her best to talk him out of the collaboration.

“I didn’t realise that the Stones were on tour in the United States when I called him,” she said. “I was very tentative. I told him there was no pressure, just say ‘No’ if it doesn’t suit, that if he didn’t want to get involved I’d totally understand.

“I was going on and on — because I’ve been in that position myself — and he just said, ‘Yeah’, with such enthusiasm and generosity of spirit. Usually people will say to you, ‘Oh, I have to talk to my management’, but there was nothing like that with Ronnie.”

Their version of Blue Christmas, based on the original Elvis Presley recording, has now been released, with all proceeds going to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin.

Because Wood was in the US, Corr (47) sent him a link to her singing the song so he could add the guitar part. But then she did not hear back from him for a couple of days.

“So I was like a stalker. I texted him again and asked would he sing on it with me too — I actually said, ‘All I want for Christmas is you’. He came back and said, ‘I’m definitely doing it now, I just need a few days’. I don’t know where he recorded it — it could have been in his hotel bedroom — but we really had such fun going back and forth doing the duet.”

The day the recording was finished, the Rolling Stones were also winding-up their tour in Florida and Wood was taking a couple of days off. However, he texted Corr again to say that anything he could do to help the hospice he would, which might include coming to Dublin to promote the record.

“As soon as Andrea asked, I knew I wanted in — I didn’t even have to think about it,” Wood said. “We had great fun doing it.”

The friendship between Corr and Wood goes back to the early 1990s when The Corrs supported the Rolling Stones on a world tour. The pair became friends and stayed in touch, and Corr worked on several of his solo projects. “The thing is, I knew, of course, that he’s a brilliant guitarist, and I wanted the guitar sound to be in the Elvis vein,” Corr said. “But I was thrilled with his singing — it’s just so good on Blue Christmas.”

The couple even collaborated on the record sleeve, with Wood, who is an accomplished artist, sketching Corr. She also sketched him.

“He sent it to me when I was waiting to pick up the kids from music lessons, and when I saw this beautiful drawing I went, ‘Oh, God, no pressure then’,” she said.

In the 1990s, horse lover Wood (74), who owned 10-times winner Sandy-mount Duke, stayed regularly at his farm, Sandymount House stud, near Clane, Co Kildare, which he still owns. The Rolling Stones recorded part of their Voodoo Lounge album there.

Corr, who will tonight launch Our Lady’s Hospice’s fundraising campaign, Light Up A Life 2021, said: “The hospice is part of my life now.” She knew nothing about its work until three years ago when she was invited to sing at its Christmas party.

“It was so beautiful,” she said. “I found it profoundly moving, almost overwhelming. It’s ironic the sense of life and serenity that exists there. Outside the gates is all the noise of the city, and many people are totally unaware of what’s going on inside, the love people have for each other, the work of the care staff, everything. It had such an effect that it’s part of me now.”

The Light Up A Life campaign, which has raised €600,000 for the hospice (despite fundraising dipping by more than 30pc overall), lets people know “that we are not alone in our loss”, Corr said. “People lighting candles in the memory of their loved ones is a recognition of the transience of life and the time we have here.”

Eleanor Flew, the hospice’s director of fundraising and communications, said: “We’re trying to help people to live as well as they can with their illness.” She is thrilled with the Blue Christmas collaboration and hopes the passion Corr and Wood have brought to the record will translate into much-needed funds for the facility.

Corr will spend Christmas in Dublin with her husband, financier Brett Desmond, and their two children. “I have the cake already made,” she said, a reminder of Christmases past in Dundalk, Co Louth, when her father and mother, Gerry and Jean, were alive.

Her dad, an inveterate practical joker, once put up the Christmas tree in July, and Corr fell for it completely “I always loved Christmas so much, I made myself believe it,” she said.