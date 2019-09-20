Schoolboy Alex Lynch is en route to Japan to lead out the Irish rugby team for their first match of the World Cup.

Schoolboy Alex Lynch is en route to Japan to lead out the Irish rugby team for their first match of the World Cup.

And the winner is... Dublin student Alex Lynch wins competition to lead Ireland out for their Rugby World Cup opener

The 14-year-old from Terenure won the Rugby World Cup 2019 Emirates Flag Bearer competition in conjunction with the Irish Independent.

It means that when the green machine rolls onto the pitch at Yokohama tomorrow morning, ready to face Scotland, then Alex will be at the vanguard.

Alex was persuaded to enter the competition by his father Peter, who is also making the trip to Tokyo. The eenager admits he “had to lie down on the floor” when he heard he had won.

Friends at High School, Rathgar and Three Rock Rovers, where Alex plays hockey, will all be cheering him on tomorrow morning.

His two older brothers will also be watching enviously from Dublin.

“I’ve been to the Aviva a few times, but this is my first away game,” he says.

As for Irish chances, Alex is optimistic. “If we can beat New Zealand or South Africa in the quarter finals, we can go all the way,” he said.

Online Editors