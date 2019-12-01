When your girlfriend has a Grammy-nominated singer on hand to serenade you as she pops the big question and your family flies across the Atlantic Ocean so they can witness the romantic moment, you know your wedding is going to be truly special.

And the brides wore green and white for 'epic' wedding weekend

So it's no surprise that Wicklow woman Alice Delahunt had her big day at Ashford Castle featured in the hallowed pages of Vogue magazine.

In what could be the most glamorous same-sex marriage Ireland has ever seen, Alice Delahunt wowed guests when she walked down the aisle in a long green velvet cape with a matching grosgrain tie, looking every inch the Celtic princess.

The chief digital officer at Ralph Lauren tied the knot with music manager Reese Lasher in what Vogue magazine described as an "epic, once-in-a-lifetime wedding weekend, drawing inspiration from Alice's homeland all along the way".

