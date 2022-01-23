| 5.9°C Dublin

And just like that, we’ve got our lives back as Covid curbs ease

Relief and caution met the announcement of the end of Covid measures, but time will tell if it’s right

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly crunched the numbers and realised curbs could be eased. Picture by Damien Storan Expand
Simon Harris was health minister when Covid began spreading in Ireland in 2020 Expand

Hugh O'Connell

On the night of November 25 last year Health Minister Stephen Donnelly left his office in the Department of Health after spending the evening poring over the latest available data on the Delta wave of Covid-19.

The former McKinsey consultant has a voracious appetite for number crunching in order to see patterns and trends that others perhaps cannot. It informs much of his commentary and observations on the pandemic as anyone who has listened to him over the last 18 months will testify.

