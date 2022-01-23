And just like that, we’ve got our lives back as Covid curbs ease

On the night of November 25 last year Health Minister Stephen Donnelly left his office in the Department of Health after spending the evening poring over the latest available data on the Delta wave of Covid-19.

The former McKinsey consultant has a voracious appetite for number crunching in order to see patterns and trends that others perhaps cannot. It informs much of his commentary and observations on the pandemic as anyone who has listened to him over the last 18 months will testify.

On that particular night, Donnelly concluded that the Government’s plan for tackling Delta had broadly worked. The storm had been weathered. But as he got in his car to go home to Greystones, Co Wicklow, his phone started to ping with texts and WhatsApps of Twitter threads about a new variant of concern emerging in South Africa.

Within days, the Government was grappling with Omicron, a new and more infectious variant about which little was known. Within two weeks there were new public health restrictions in place, with a further round less than a month later, ensuring that bars, restaurants, cinemas, theatres and other venues were all closed by 8pm over Christmas and New Year.

The era of Ireland going in and out of Covid restrictions, some feared, would never end.

But nine days ago, Donnelly was in the department once again and this time, his data-crunching exercise led him to conclude that it was time to remove nearly all public health measures — and as soon as possible.

In the week prior, there had been, he believed, as many as half-a-million cases of Covid-19 in the country, but the health service had not collapsed.

This was nowhere near the dark days of January last year. There was, Donnelly now believed, a strong rationale for opening up and, while accepting that case numbers would rise, this would not threaten the nation in the way Covid once did.

It was a conclusion the chief medical officer Tony Holohan had already begun to reach, as had others involved in managing the State’s response.

A key moment, one senior minister observed this weekend, was on January 4 when Dr Holohan met the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and told him he did not believe any further restrictions would be necessary.

Four days later daily case numbers hit a peak of 26,122. They have been in consistent decline since January 12. Nphet estimates that case counts are now falling at 6pc per day.

More relevant indices, like the numbers in ICU, have been below 100 since December 22, never coming close to the peak of 221 in January 2021. Hospital admissions have also remained stable and as of late last week, some 44pc of those in hospital were positive for Covid-19 but had been admitted for other reasons.

People have also adjusted their behaviour in ways not seen since the pandemic began.

The most recent Social Activity Measure (SAM) carried out by the ESRI shows that overall social activity showed its largest drop since it began measuring activity levels in 2020.

There was also a decrease in close contacts and an increase in precautions taken at home, work and in hospitality venues. Some of this can be accounted for by an increase in the numbers isolating due to Covid-19 or being a close contact.

But it also indicates, the Cabinet was told in a memo on Friday, “widespread public behaviour change in response to the latest restrictions introduced in response to Omicron”.

The latest tracker poll carried by Amárach for the Department of Health found that the public’s concern about the pandemic has decreased only slightly, but that 45pc of people did not want more restrictions. Just over half of the population, 55pc, thought government reaction to the current outbreak is appropriate, 20pc thought it insufficient, while 21pc thought it too extreme.

The Sunday Independent understands last Thursday’s meeting of Nphet heard concerns expressed by some members that removing all measures at once might send out the wrong signal to the public.

“I think this sends the message that the pandemic is over,” one participant said after the meeting.

“Whereas, in fact, a combination of Omicron plus our vaccine uptake allows us to ease restrictions at a point in time. Those circumstances might change again, and it will be hard to get the genie back in the bottle.”

There was a discussion about whether the relaxation of restrictions should be done on a more phased basis. Another member admitted it was a struggle for them to contend with the new reality that 10,000 cases a day or more is OK.

But in the case of Omicron, the high numbers availing of a booster — 80pc of those over 40, for example — and population immunity from infection means it is OK. In the end, the Nphet meeting concluded that there was no point in creating weeks of bottlenecks around restrictions.

“The more people mix, the more cases will go up but those cases will not lead to people becoming seriously ill, so what’s the point in waiting a month to open the nightclubs?” one member said.

Dr Holohan’s letter landed in government circles just before 8pm on Thursday. Some senior ministers were not surprised. “I would have been aware from talking to Stephen and the Taoiseach during the week what way it was headed,” said one, but another Cabinet source was taken aback by the pace at which Nphet recommended moving. “Big moment! Big moment!” said a third Cabinet member excitedly.

The Coalition leaders met at midday on Friday, with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan dialling in from France where he is attending a series of informal European Council summits on environment, energy, and transport this weekend.

The proposal was to remove almost all restrictions from yesterday. “If there’s no public health rationale to keep them closed, what is the rationale?” a senior Coalition source said.

Some details around the maintenance of various state Covid funding schemes had to be ironed out, but the proposal to Cabinet a few hours later was straightforward.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath told ministers that around €500m of the €4bn Covid contingency fund announced in the budget last October had already been drawn down. “There will be significant drawdown from the fund in the coming months in line with decisions we have made on EWSS, PUP, the pandemic recognition payment and the purchase of antiviral drugs for example,” McGrath told the Sunday Independent this weekend.

But any remaining funding will not be used for day-to-day spending, he said. “If we have some of the reserve unspent, this will help to reduce borrowing and narrow the deficit this year. At all times during the pandemic, we have maintained a clear distinction and separation between Covid spending and day-to-day core spending. This will prove valuable in the months ahead as our spending patterns are normalised in line with the improving public health situation.”

Senior figures across the Coalition and the public health team have been keen to stress this is not the end. Indeed, it was bluntly pointed out in Friday’s Cabinet memo. “The pandemic is not over and the emergence of new variants with increased levels of transmissibility, immune escape and/or virulence remains a risk both nationally and globally, particularly in the context of continued high levels of infection and variance in vaccine supply and uptake globally,” it said.

On Friday night, Donnelly’s predecessor sat at home on the couch in the exact same spot where he had, 692 days earlier, taken a call from Tony Holohan to tell him the first case of Covid-19 had reached Ireland.

Simon Harris, now Higher Education Minister, says he has “a real sense of hope and optimism that finally we move forward and try to live again but obviously also a real feeling of loss and reflection, conscious of all those who lost their lives, their families and those who cared for them”.

A state commemoration of those lost to the virus is planned for March 20. By that time, it is possible — though it has not yet been discussed at a senior level in Government or Nphet — that Nphet will have been disbanded.

The Sunday Independent understands in the run-up to the next Nphet meeting, currently scheduled for February 17, senior allies of the chief medical officer will be encouraging him to begin disbanding the team, replacing it with an advisory group to the CMO’s office. One ally questioned whether it made sense for Nphet to meet any more once the mask mandate and protective measures in schools are due to lapse on February 28. “Possibly not,” they said.

There is, one Cabinet minister confided, “a little bit of nervousness” around what happens next, both from both public health and political perspective. “The one thing the Government will be judged on is if something does go awry we have the ability to ramp back up public health programmes quickly: mask wearing, vaccines, testing. It’s a big challenge for the health service. It’s just doing the work to make sure we can fulfil the ambition of avoiding restrictions.”

A second senior Coalition source said: “We have to learn from what has worked and be ready to have a rapid response, if it’s needed, in testing tracing and public health services.”

The HSE is currently working through various scenarios on both testing and vaccination resources and infrastructure for the months ahead. A review of the national test-and-trace programme is being carried out. Currently, the programme has more than 3,000 staff, multiple partners and a nationwide infrastructure in place until June at least.

Any future plans around both testing and vaccination will have to be informed by what one senior HSE source said were “operational realities’’. Everyone will want to avoid what happened last autumn when the National Immunisation Advisory Committee began to recommend a widespread booster campaign just as the mass vaccination programme was being wound down.

“Once you collapse a resource and infrastructure, it is not something you can scale up quickly,” said the source, stressing that political input will be crucial.

The future strategy now, as one senior public health source put it, has four elements: vaccination; basic public health measures including isolating if symptomatic; background surveillance of the virus; and preparedness.

“We need to be systematic in how we worry about it,” they added. “It could be over, or we could have another Delta-like bump in the road.”