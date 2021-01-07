An Post unveils new stamp to mark 150 years since disestablishment of the Church of Ireland

(L-R) Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, The Right Reverend Dr. Paul Colton and Archbishop of Dublin & Glendalough The Most Revd Michael Jackson reviewing the new stamp last month.

A stunning image of the sun, moon and the stars reflecting in a stained glass church panel will adorn a new series of stamps unveiled by An Post today to mark the 150th anniversary of the Disestablishment of the Church of Ireland.

The new national €1 stamp bears the image of the iconic panel that graces the window of the Cathedral of Saint Fin Barr in Cork city.

The new series, designed by Dublin’s Vermillion Design company, pays homage to the Church of Ireland’s break from the Church of England and the State when it was officially disestablished on January 1, 1871.

The act, along with the introduction of Home Rule and the Land Act under then British Prime Minister William Gladstone was among his efforts to deal with the so-called ‘Irish question’ while removing the status of a State church “that had commanded the allegiance of only a minority of the population,” according to An Post.

The Most Revd Dr Michael Jackson, Archbishop of Dublin and Bishop of Glendalough, gave his blessing to the new series.

He said: "Disestablishment has enabled the Church of Ireland to be free to shape its own future. Today's Church of Ireland wants to invest the energy of that freedom in the life of today's Irish society.

“When the Irish Church Act 1869 dissolved the union between the Church of Ireland and the State, an early strategist of the disestablished church said that the Church of Ireland was ‘free to shape her future course, independent of State control’ and focus on its own personal and spiritual mission.

“Disestablishment would see the Church of Ireland becoming an entity in its own right from 1871, tied to neither the Church of England nor the State. It has enabled the Church to find afresh its independence and mission. It has conferred freedom for laity and clergy to develop a synodical way of life and understanding and to engage with confidence with those of other traditions”, he concluded.

The Sun, Moon and Stars panel is among 74 stained glass windows in St Fin Barre’s Cathedral which feature the watercolour paintings of William Burges, who was awarded first prize in the architectural competition to rebuild the cathedral in 1863, and Horatio Walter Lonsdale.

The image was reproduced by the kind permission of the Dean and Chapter of the Cathedral.

The stamp and a special First Day Cover envelope are available from today at all main post offices and online for the next year.

