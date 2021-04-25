An Post considering plan to collect packaging from doorsteps

An Post delivers – but now it’s looking at doing take-away too.

A huge increase in parcel deliveries because of Covid has meant a massive rise in the amount of packaging, which is just one of the pandemic-related bumps on the company’s road to greener operating.

“We’re conscious that we’re leaving a lot of packaging on doorsteps and we’re asking ourselves if there is a way we could take it away too,” said David McRedmond, An Post’s chief executive.

An Post has been throwing itself into the challenge of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 but the pandemic saw its emissions rise.

They jumped 15pc to more than 29,000 tonnes during 2020 because of the extra workload.

Transport related emissions rose by 3,330 tonnes because delivery vans were on the road more often and because staff were allowed bring their work vehicles home to give them full control over access and hygiene measures while working through the pandemic.

An additional 600 tonnes of carbon came from increasing the heating in workplaces to compensate for keeping windows open for extra ventilation.

Despite the overall rise, emissions per delivery run fell which makes Mr McRedmond confident the company will still hit its 2030 target.

He said parcel delivery runs would be made more efficient to ensure vans were travelling as full as possible and not unnecessarily repeating routes.

“Cover the ground once is the mantra. That will take out more than 6,000 tonnes of carbon,” he said.

He said he was not considering moving parcel deliveries to every second day as customers wanted their parcels urgently but he said some regular mail might move to alternate days.

An Post has the largest electric vehicle fleet in the country, 1,000 delivery vans and 110 trikes, and all deliveries in Dublin city centre, Waterford and Kilkenny are zero emission, but there are another 1,000 vehicles to go by 2030.

Range anxiety was still a concern for the more remote areas as range was reduced when vehicles were repeatedly stopping and starting, Mr McRedmond said.

He said the company was using some heavy goods vehicles which did not have electric alternatives but German counterparts, Deutsche Post, were trailing some hydrogen models which showed promise.

An Post uses 100pc renewable electricity but it has some outdated premises which were designed for letter sorting, not parcels, and they are to be replaced with zero carbon buildings.

The company’s launch of its Green Hub initiative, comprising advice and competitively priced loans for retrofitting, has also been hit by Covid but Mr McRedmond said he was anticipating a surge once lockdown lifted.

“We’re getting a lot of queries. People are at home looking at their houses and thinking more about what they could do with them.”

An Post has pledged that every community of 500 people will retain their post office and Mr McRedmond said the Government’s recent policy announcement on bolstering rural towns and villages was welcome.

“It makes our plan more relevant and it’s a great opportunity for people not to have to live in a city, and not to have to travel for work. That’s a more sustainable approach all around.”