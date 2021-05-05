An Post announce price rise for stamps

The price of stamps for standard letters are set to increase by 10 cent to €1.10 by the end of May, An Post has said.

From May 27, there will be an increase in stamp prices, including the standard international letters, which are also set to go up from €1.70 to €2.00.

This is the first increase in the price of normal stamps in over four years.

It was scheduled that this increase was going to come in February of 2020, however the global pandemic delayed the change.

Originally, the reason stated for the increase in price was due to a decrease in letter writing.

Now, An Post has said that while parcel volumes surged in 2020, the decline in traditional letter volumes continued to put upward pressure on the unit cost.

“The new international rates including a new Zone for Australia and New Zealand do not fully cover these costs, but freight charges are expected to fall as restrictions lift and more flights become available,” An Post said.

Chief executive of An Post David McRedmond told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that the price increase will come into effect in one month's time but will not impact the price of parcels.

He added that 99pc of routes and services were maintained during the pandemic, which cost the company €50m in replacing staff and paying for personal protective equipment. He said this was all funded from its balance sheet.

He said that the postponement of the increase in cost was “because of the pandemic as a measure of social solidarity.”

“For us it’s very important, it’s about investing in the network of the future… [the last time the price went up] We invested very heavily in automation, in electric vehicles, in new products and services.

“I think the benefit of that was seen over the last year during the pandemic when we managed to keep our networks fully open despite the pressure of Covid.”

As an example of how An Post’s service has improved since the beginning of the pandemic, he said that if a birthday card was sent from Dublin to Cork, it should arrive the next day.

