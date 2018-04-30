'An innocent victim of violence' - hundreds attend vigil for Sean Cox
THE COMMUNITY in Sean Cox's hometown gathered to pray for the Liverpool supporter and his family who have been "torn by violence".
More than 500 people gathered at St Peter and Paul's Church in Dunboyne, Co. Meath as Sean's family and friends waited anxiously for updates on his condition.
Sean was hospitalised with serious head injuries after a brutal assault by some Roma fans as he was making his way to Anfield for the club's Champions League clash with the Italian club last week.
Dunboyne priest, Fr Patrick O'Connor said this was a stressful time for family and friends.
“It is a time of worry, it is a time of stress, it is a time of anxiety.
“It is a time of unanswered questions,” Fr O’Connor said.
“It is a time for asking many whys.
“But as we gather here this evening, we gather in faith and in hope.
“Sean enjoying himself at a football match became an innocent victim of violence.
“The Cox family are now torn by violence, a community is disturbed by violence,” he added.
More than €75,000 has been donated to a medical fund for the Meath man as he continues to be treated in Liverpool.
