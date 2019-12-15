'An incredible young person' - Tributes paid to popular cyclist (19) killed in Luas tragedy

Tributes have been paid to a young man who died after being struck by a Luas tram in the early hours of this morning.

The young man, aged 19, has been named as recently elected Labour Youth Chairperson, Cormac Ó Braonáin.

Mr Ó Braonáin was pronounced dead at the scene after gardaí and emergency services were alerted.

Pearse St gardai are now investigating the collision that occurred at Peters Place on Charlemont Bridge.

Speaking this evening, Labour Party leader, Brendan Howlin TD, expressed his deep sadness and grief on hearing of the tragedy.

"I was deeply shocked when I heard of Cormac's untimely death," Mr Howlin said in a statement.

"On behalf of the Labour Party I want to express my deepest sympathy and sadness to his parents Lughaidh and Eva, and their family on the tragic loss of their son Cormac who had already done so much in his life to date.

"I want to also extend my condolences to Cormac’s many friends and comrades from every conceivable walk of life who will, like me, have been filled with inspiration and hope when spending time with Cormac.

"Cormac who was only 19 had recently taken over as Chairperson of Labour Youth and he had taken up the position with energy, enthusiasm and passion.

"At the same time he had also been appointed to our National Executive. During his time in the Party he had already made a huge impression, working tirelessly to advocate for the politics of our movement. As Director of Elections for Cllr Mary Freehill in the local elections he oversaw her re-election to Dublin City Council with an increased mandate.

"Within Labour Youth he was a positive force for good."

Mr Howlin continued; "When someone so young dies it is hard to find the words to express our loss but in his short time with us, he leaves a strong legacy.

"Cormac had achieved so much, and had brought so much new energy to Labour Youth. As Chairperson of the UCD Labour branch over the last two years he had re-invigorated the branch and was passionate in his campaigns and events.

"Cormac embodied all that was good about our movement and would have been a leading light in the future of our party, as he left no stone unturned in his drive for success.

"He was not just a democratic socialist but also a committed Gaeilgeoir and strong proponent of our national language. Our grief and sadness are sharpened all the more by the wonderful memories we have of Cormac."

Friends and family of the young man have also shared tributes online, describing Mr O'Braonáin as "an incredible young person with a commitment to helping others".

Green Party Dublin City Councillor Hazel Chu wrote; "I never had the pleasure of meeting Cormac but had heard lots about him as he helped run Dublin Bay South local elections for Labour.

"My thoughts are with his friends and family. Lios na nÓg school in Ranelagh will open from 6pm for candle lighting in memory of him."

Another friend wrote; "An amazing comrade, who always had time to listen and I don't think I've ever met someone with so much passion. He'll be missed."

While another added; "Cormac Ó Braonáin was my best friend and closest comrade.

"He was so passionate and hard-working and he was going to change this country. You left us too soon, dear comrade, but we'll keep the red flag flying for you.

"Thoughts are with his family. I'm devastated."

Online Editors